Only 12% of Texans say they will ‘definitely’ donate to build a border wall with Mexico, according to a poll.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has launched a website to accept monetary donations for the state’s border wall project, but a recent survey suggests that few residents intend to contribute.

Only 12% of adults said they “certainly will” donate to the initiative, according to a poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. Eighteen percent of those polled said they would “likely” donate money to the cause.

Twelve percent of Texans said they are unlikely to contribute money to the border wall, while 38 percent of adults said they are “definitely not” inclined to donate to it. Fourteen percent of respondents surveyed said they were undecided about contributing to the project.

On June 16, the Republican governor announced plans to erect a wall along the state’s border with Mexico. The structure’s construction will be funded by a combination of governmental cash and public contributions.

“These are Texas taxpayer monies that should not be spent because the federal government has a legal obligation to do so under federal immigration laws,” Abbott said at a press conference. “However, because they are not doing so, Texas taxpayers are being forced to step up to safeguard our citizens.”

According to the survey, over $250 million in state cash has already been set aside as a “down payment” for the project, which is supported by 43 percent of Texans.

Individuals can donate money by check or credit card through the governor’s crowdfunding website. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will manage the fund.

On June 23, Abbott’s office told This website that the wall had collected $459,000 in donations.

Following President Joe Biden’s decision to halt construction of former President Donald Trump’s southern border wall, Texas has decided to build its own physical barrier with Mexico. 450 miles of border wall were erected during Trump’s four years in office, albeit not all of it was in Texas.

Abbott has claimed that the Lonestar State must take steps to protect inhabitants in the face of an influx of migrants. Border agents encountered 180,034 crossings in May, the highest number in two decades.

Abbott praised the border when he joined Trump at the border last week. This is a condensed version of the information.