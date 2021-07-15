Only 12% of Americans trust Congress, according to a poll.

American adults appear to be mainly disillusioned with federal government institutions, with only 12% having faith in Congress, according to new polls.

On Wednesday, Gallup revealed fresh survey results revealing that only around a third of Americans (33%) had “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in major American institutions. The poll was conducted from June 1 to July 5 and had a plus or minus 3% margin of sampling error.

Notably, the poll indicated that only 12% of respondents had faith in Congress, with voters from both main political parties expressing suspicion of the country’s legislative body. Only 7% of Republicans and 17% of Democrats said they have faith in Congress, according to the poll.

When the results were broken down further, only 5% of adults in the United States said they had “great” faith in Congress, and only 7% said they had “quite a lot” confidence in the legislative body. Meanwhile, 47% said they had “very little” confidence in Congress, while 37% said they had “some” confidence.

Despite the fact that few Americans have faith in most U.S. institutions, the degree of trust in Congress was the lowest of all the institutions Gallup polled. The survey includes public schools, television news, the presidency, large business, small business, the police, the Supreme Court, and the military, in addition to Congress.

Following Congress, television news was rated as having the second lowest level of trust. Only 16% of adults in the United States trust the mainstream media. Big business ranked third-lowest in favorability, with only 18% of Americans favoring the institution.

The president and the Supreme Court were also viewed with skepticism. Only 38% of Americans have faith in the presidency, while only 36% have faith in the nation’s top judicial body. With 69 percent of respondents expressing trust in the armed forces, the military was the most popular institution.

The new polling coincides with the results of a related Pew Research survey issued in May. In the prior poll, only about a quarter of Americans said they trusted the government to do the right thing. Only. This is a condensed version of the information.