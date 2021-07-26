Only 1 tablespoon of blood was found in the body of a woman stabbed by an Uber impersonator, despite the fact that she had over 120 wounds.

A pathologist testified Monday that a University of South Carolina student who was slain by a man who allegedly attacked her after she mistook his car for her Uber ride had more than 100 stab wounds.

Samantha Josephson’s body contained just around a tablespoon of blood after the attack, making it difficult for autopsy personnel to obtain enough blood for normal testing. According to Dr. Thomas Beaver, who examined Josephson’s body after his death, the average human body carries at least a gallon of blood.

The murder and kidnapping trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of killing Josephson, is already in its second week. Beaver spent an hour describing the 120 stab wounds on Josephson’s torso, but due to the large number of injuries, the precise number is uncertain.

Beaver, a pathologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said, “It gets to a point where it really doesn’t add anything to the report.”

Almost all of Josephson’s stab wounds were to her head, arms, chest, and back, according to Beaver, who added that several of the wounds would have entered into her brain or neck and been fatal. He photographed 170 people and took 13 X-rays.

Beaver added, “There were a lot of injuries.”

According to authorities, Josephson got into Rowland’s car in March 2019 assuming it was her Uber ride back to her house. According to police, the University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, was locked in the back seat because Rowland had the childproof lock on.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have adopted a deliberate strategy. They linked Josephson’s blood to spots all over Rowland’s Chevrolet Impala, a knife with two blades in the trash behind his girlfriend’s house, and a sock and bandana owned by Rowland before Beaver took the stand.

The prosecution has presented a mountain of other scientific evidence, ranging from a footprint found on Rowland’s vehicle’s rear window matching Josephson to cellphone data showing he was in the area where her body was discovered 65 miles from her last sighting in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district.

DNA was discovered beneath, according to another witness.