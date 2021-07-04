Onlookers heckle masked white supremacists marching in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, masked white supremacists marched in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., waving “reclaim America” banners and chanting “life, liberty, and victory.” They looked to be members of the Patriot Front, a group renowned for participating in small-scale flash mobs around the country.

According to photographs published by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the demonstrators battled with onlookers in Philadelphia. Hundreds of Patriot Front members reportedly marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall, while over 100 marched on Washington’s National Mall, where spectators reportedly heckled the white supremacists, according to the Independent.

After fights with spectators, police detained many of the masked individuals, according to photos published by the Inquirer. Police in Washington, D.C., reportedly walked alongside the marchers, but told the Independent that they had no record of the Patriot Front requesting a permit to hold the march. The march was “peaceful, with no incidents or arrests,” according to law authorities.

.DEVELOPING: Late last night and early this morning, the white supremacist group “Patriot Front” marched through the streets of Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department replied. No one in the group was from Philadelphia, according to officers. The group’s headquarters are in Fort Worth, Texas. @6abc pic.twitter.com/vPYbcczFtO vPYbcczFtO vPYbcczFtO vPYbcczFtO

July 4, 2021 — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc)

The demonstrators wore khaki pants, navy blue shirts, tan hats, and white masks over their faces, and seemed to be mostly or entirely men. Some were waving American flags and wielding riot shields.

“They began interacting with Philadelphia residents, who were not pleased with what they were saying. “These individuals felt threatened, and at one point, someone used a smoke bomb to hide their departure, and they basically sprinted away from the residents of Philadelphia,” police officer Michael Crum told 6ABC Philadelphia.

“A white supremacist group whose members maintain that their forefathers conquered America and handed it to them alone,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. They describe themselves as “American fascists or nationalists” who are “dedicated to preserve America’s European-American identity.”

At 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday, the Patriot Front held a flash rally at City Hall, which was captured on video. In Center City, over 50 men in khakis with PF banners chant “Reclaim America!” on camera. This is a condensed version of the information.