Online, a video of a dog ‘guarding potato’ divides opinion: ‘Not funny.’

After receiving a total of 13 million views, a popular TikTok series of dog videos has sparked debate online.

Branden Hampton, @money, a TikTok user and social media publisher, released a video of his tiny dog appearing to “protect” a potato. Despite the fact that some people found the video amusing, others have expressed concerns about the behavior.

The on-screen text stated, “Every night about 9 p.m., my dog picks a random object to defend.” The dog was wearing a jumper and standing next to a potato on the floor in the footage.

“It’s a potato tonight,” it continued. Following the first video’s nearly 11 million views, the dog owner continued to upload two more films with the same idea.

The video can be viewed in its entirety here.

“A bag of sausages and a collector’s edition copy of The Incredibles on DVD,” the dog guarded in one.

It was “a bottle of Clase Azul tequila, a ping pong ball, and a box of matches” a day later.

Many people have dubbed the video series the “No Bones” tale, which swept TikTok in October.

Given the items’ obscurity, they were most likely placed in front of the dog simply for the sake of the video, but it’s the dog’s reaction that has divided TikTok users.

In each video, users noticed the dog’s fangs baring, which experts interpret as a dog requesting space. In response to another popular TikTok craze, canine behaviorist and training manager Rob Rays recently told The Washington Newsday, “From a body language viewpoint, it’s the dog asking for space in a polite, sort of controlled way.”

“When dogs display behaviors like growling, lunging, or biting over food or toys,” according to the American Kennel Club. Possessive aggressiveness is a type of aggression that can develop in dogs of any breed. Early and frequent training can assist to prevent resource guarding before it becomes a major issue.

“If you approach them or try to take something from them, they may growl, stiffen, lunge, or bite you. Resource guarding, as it’s known, is an important habit for feral dogs since it allows them to survive in the wild on limited resources. However, it is not a desirable characteristic in domesticated animals.” Popular. This is a condensed version of the information.