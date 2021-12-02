Online, a DoorDash driver was praised for completing a delivery after an accident.

A DoorDash driver has gone viral when a doorbell camera filmed the moment her car was smashed into. The driver was praised on social media for finishing the delivery before reacting to the accident.

After ordering a DoorDash delivery, TikTok user @elijahlyons40 caught the action on their doorbell camera. The driver, whose name has yet to be revealed, approached the house in a regular manner. A huge bang could be heard from behind her as the camera picked up a car pulling out of their driveway and straight into her car as she was setting the delivery on the doorstep.

“I can’t believe this occurred,” the TikTok user remarked in response to the video, which has had over 3.2 million views in less than a month.

When the driver heard the crash, he exclaimed “oh my god,” but he continued to properly place the delivery and take a confirmation picture of it.

“You’ve got to be joking, right? Did you not notice that I had just parked here? “As she approached the scene, she said.

“I honestly didn’t think so. Please accept my apologies “said the other motorist, who was getting out of her car.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

@elijahlyons40

That’s insane#fyp #ForzaHorizon5GO #fyp #doordash #foryoupage #foryoupage #foryoupage Elijah Lyons’ original sound Although the video ended there, TikTok viewers raced to praise the driver for her apparent commitment to her job.

“And she went ahead and did her job, taking the photo. Give her a raise, please “remarked one user.

Another wrote, “Girl still took the shot, dedicated to them five stars.”

One person commented, ” “She is deserving of all the affection. Before leaving, she finished her pictures.” Many others were also concerned about how she would continue to work, given that her automobile was such an important component of her DoorDash career.

Drivers can get car insurance from DoorDash, but only if they are responsible for damages to another vehicle that their personal insurance won’t cover.

According to the company’s website, if the driver’s vehicle is damaged, DoorDash expects their own auto insurance to settle the claim.

DoorDash has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Another delivery guy went famous on TikTok earlier last year after posting a vulnerable. This is a condensed version of the information.