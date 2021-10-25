One week before the governor’s election, Trump is less popular among Virginia voters than Biden.

Former President Donald Trump’s popularity is trailing that of Vice President Joe Biden a week before the Virginia gubernatorial election, the biggest test yet of his hold on voters.

Although Trump is not a candidate in the forthcoming election in Virginia, his name is on the ballot, and Democratic contender Terry McAuliffe frequently links Trump-endorsed candidate Glenn Youngkin to the previous president. With only days until the election, polls show McAuliffe and Youngkin are neck and neck, and the outcome may either cement Trump’s place as the GOP’s leader or raise doubts about Republicans’ ability to win close contests.

According to a poll issued on Monday by Cygnal, a Republican polling organization, despite recent drops in Biden’s support rating, the president still appeals to Virginians more than Trump. Nearly 48 percent of the more than 800 voters polled thought Biden was a good guy, while 41 percent said Trump was a bad guy. The poll’s margin of error is roughly 3.4 percentage points.

When it came to their fans, though, the two guys were roughly equal.

In 2020, Biden won Virginia by a bigger percentage than Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee. Virginia, on the other hand, is known for being a place where Republicans can win the governorship, and both parties have poured resources into the state ahead of the election. A loss for the Democrats might signal difficulty in the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans hope to retake both chambers of Congress, while Youngkin’s loss could jeopardize Trump’s hold on the Republican Party.

According to Cygnal’s research, Trump may have an advantage over Biden when it comes to inspiring followers to vote for their party’s nominees. During the November 2 election, 98% of Trump’s voters plan to vote for Republican candidates, whereas 91 percent of Biden’s voters are expected to vote for Democratic candidates.

Neither party is likely to persuade a large chunk of the other’s voting group to vote for their candidate, but Republicans have a greater chance of persuading Biden’s supporters. According to the study, 7.5 percent of Biden’s supporters plan to vote for Republican candidates in the 2018 election, compared to less than 1% for Democratic candidates. This is a condensed version of the information.