One-third of voters say they’re ‘awake,’ with more men than women saying so, according to a poll.

One-third of Americans believe they are “awake,” a term that refers to someone who is aware of and aggressive about social justice issues such as racial inequality.

According to a new The Hill/HarrisX poll of around 1,000 registered voters conducted on July 8-9, 32% of them consider themselves to be “awake.” Males were more likely than women to say they would fall under the broad definition of the phrase, with 35% of men saying they would, while only 30% of women said the same.

Conservatives frequently use the phrase “awake” to ridicule progressives as elitist or arrogant, and it has become a controversial political and cultural reference. Only approximately 20% of Republicans felt that “wokeness” is a good thing for the country, despite a 60 percent majority of Democrats saying it is.

In a poll, voters were evenly divided on whether being “awake” is a beneficial or negative concept for the country’s future. Respondents were asked whether “wokeness” is exacerbating the country’s racial and social tensions or aiding the country’s evolution for the better. Exactly half of voters believe “wokeness” is fanning divisions and fostering unrest, while the other half believe it is helping to develop and evolve the country for the better.

Massive political divisions were evident, with 70% of Democrats and 54% of independent voters saying “wokeness” is a good thing. By contrast, a majority of Republicans (72%) believe that “wokeness” is further separating the country along racial and ethnic lines.

The fact that a big percentage of Americans admit to not knowing exactly what the term “awake” implies is a major element in the Hill/HarrisX study. Despite the fact that the phrase has crept into mainstream discussions about politics, sports, and education, many Americans are still perplexed by the ambiguous term for one’s knowledge of racial bias.

Thirty-one percent of respondents, including 37 percent of women and 26 percent of men, responded plainly, “I don’t know what woke means.” A further 13% of those polled stated they were “unsure” whether or not they could be classified as woke.

However, there is a significant gray area in the poll results. Fourteen percent of those polled stated they don't believe being awake is a good thing.