One thing that both Republicans and Democrats agree on is that parents should be held liable for their children’s gun crimes.

According to a recent study, Republican and Democratic respondents agree that parents should face criminal penalties if their children commit crimes while using a parent’s firearms.

According to a poll of 1,500 U.S. adults, roughly 82 percent of Democrats, 66 percent of Republicans, and 72 percent of independents support holding parents legally accountable if their child commits a crime using a gun obtained from their parents.

The poll was taken in early December, just weeks after Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old student, was accused of killing four students and injuring seven others in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. Crumbley allegedly carried out the shooting with a gun that his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, had purchased.

Crumbley’s parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly enabling their son access to the gun used in the shooting. Shannon Smith, the Crumbleys’ lawyer, said the parents had locked the pistol away, but she didn’t say how their son got it.

However, the same study revealed discrepancies between Republicans and Democrats on other shooting-related subjects, such as gun reform.

While 75% of Democrats are concerned that a school shooting could occur in their neighborhood, only 33% of Republicans and 27% of independents share this concern.

Approximately 60% of Democrats thought that protecting people from gun violence is more essential than the right to possess a gun. However, only 7% of Republicans and 27% of independents shared this sentiment.

In contrast, 34% of Republicans believe that protecting people’s freedom to own weapons is more essential than protecting people from gun violence. Only 5% of Democrats and 21% of independents agreed with the same statement when posed the same question.

Another significant divide emerged when 80 percent of Democrats said they support stricter gun legislation, but only 23 percent of Republicans and 43 percent of independents agreed.

YouGov, a British market research and data analytics organization, and The Economist, a British weekly newspaper focused on business and international affairs, conducted the poll. The margin of error for the poll was plus or minus 3%.

