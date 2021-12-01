One person is killed in a shooting at a high school basketball game in Tennessee.

During a game between Humboldt High School and North Side High School, an altercation between two adults culminated in guns being fired.

No children were involved in the fight, and none of the injured or killed victims are students, according to a statement from Humboldt City Schools.

“We know of one who died, and another who was flown to The Med in Memphis and was in surgery last I heard,” said Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan to The Jacskon Son.

“As time went on, we received reports of others who had shown up at local medical institutions, evidently hurt as well, although none of the injuries were life-threatening.”

One individual has been taken into custody, according to Buchanan, but he has not yet been charged.

He added, “He’s in detention for investigating purposes.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, the school announced that all courses and activities for Wednesday have been canceled.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.