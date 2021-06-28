One person is killed and three others are injured in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

A mass shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Rochester, New York, claimed the life of an 18-year-old male. Several hundred individuals were reportedly there.

After receiving reports of shots fired, Rochester Police were dispatched to the area outside the Walmart Supercenter in the 1400 block of Hudson Avenue around 12:50 a.m. on Monday.

Hundreds of people were gathering in the parking lot when a brawl erupted, according to police. They believe multiple firearms fired more than 20 gunshots.

In the Walmart parking lot on Hudson Avenue in Rochester, New York, a mass shooting occurred. The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m., and police are still on the site, with numerous people being taken to the hospital. Multiple law enforcement agencies are also involved, and I will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/touAfw013C

June 28, 2021 — Geoffery Rogers (@GeofferyRogers)

By the time police officers arrived at the parking lot, four people with gunshot wounds, including the 18-year-old who died, had been brought to Rochester General Hospital in private automobiles.

WHAM-TV reported that a 43-year-old male was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old girl and a 23-year-old male were also injured, although their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests, and police are investigating the relationship between the altercation and the guns fired.

We’ve reached out to the Rochester Police Department and Walmart for comment.

The mass shooting came days after President Joe Biden announced new efforts to control a rising tide of gun violence and other violent crime as coronavirus restrictions ease across the nation.

The multi-part strategy to target the spike in gun violence includes providing funds to cities that need more police and cracking down on those supplying illegal guns.

“These merchants of death are breaking the law for profit. They’re selling guns that are killing innocent people. It’s wrong. It’s unacceptable,” Biden said in remarks on Wednesday.

He added: “If you willfully sell a gun to someone who’s prohibited from possessing it, if you willfully fail to run a background check, if you willfully falsify a record, if you willfully fail to cooperate with the tracing requests or inspections, my message to you is this: We’ll find you and we’ll seek your. This is a brief summary.