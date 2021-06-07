One person is killed and several others are injured in a drive-by shooting at a graduation party.

A drive-by shooting at a graduation party in Salt Lake City, Utah, killed one person and injured numerous others over the weekend.

According to Deseret News, who contacted with the Salt Lake City Police Department, multiple agencies responded to North General Drive in Salt Lake City at around 2 a.m. on Sunday after officials got reports of a suspect in a white sedan opening fire at a party.

Sean Amone, 20 years old, was found dead at the scene of the incident, while four others were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The hospitalized victims are in stable condition and are expected to be released soon.