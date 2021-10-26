One owner of a reservation app accused of swindling small businesses says he’s never heard of ClassPass.’

In an attempt to recruit more members, the fitness and beauty subscription service ClassPass Inc. falsely claimed connections with unaffiliated firms, according to a class-action lawsuit filed last week.

The lawsuit, filed by a nail salon in New Jersey, claims that ClassPass’ alleged acts were discovered when a customer attempted to use ClassPass to complete a booking at the salon. “Without [the salon’s]knowledge or agreement,” the salon “found that ClassPass had advertised [its]company and service offerings as part of the ClassPass Partner Network.” When investigating the accusations, attorneys discovered “countless bogus listings of businesses that never associated” with ClassPass, according to court documents filed on October 22 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

ClassPass bills itself as “the world’s largest network of boutique fitness studios and gyms” with a “monthly subscription service.” According to its website, the business, which was created in 2013, works in 30 countries with over 30,000 studio and gym partners and an estimated 5,000 beauty partners. The case names the company’s founder and CEO as co-defendants.

The lawsuit claims that ClassPass “engaged in a course of conduct with respect to the promotion of its ClassPass Partner Network that unjustly and fraudulently associates” ClassPass with the plaintiffs. According to the lawsuit, the claimed actions “divert potential customers towards purchasing ClassPass subscriptions rather than directly acquiring services” supplied by the firms suing.

According to the lawsuit, “thousands of businesses” have been falsely labeled as ClassPass Partners, with “dozens” of spurious agreements being advertised “in all major areas, and even smaller places.”

In the lawsuit’s key example, a consumer said she used ClassPass to pay for a manicure and pedicure at one of the nail salon’s locations in early September. When approached for payment in the salon despite having already paid for the services through ClassPass, the consumer was “confused.” A screenshot of a complaint the client later filed about her experience is included in the court records, in which she claims she was “scammed out of $70.” The customer’s review begins with the following statement: This is a condensed version of the information.