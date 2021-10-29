One of the stolen dinosaur statues was discovered in a University of Texas frat house, but it was destroyed.

After being discovered at a University of Texas fraternity home over the weekend, three dinosaur statues stolen from a popular Texas museum were returned.

Last week, the statues Minmi, Dilong, and Dimetrodon were taken from the Dinosaur Park in Cedar Creek from their exhibit places. The dinosaur sculptures were returned after a tip from someone at a Saturday party, according to Austin Nunez, who works in marketing at the park.

The park posted on Facebook that “our dino babes were recovered last night.”

The sculptures were recovered by the university’s police department in collaboration with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, but the fraternity involved was not identified.

Despite the fact that all three statues were retrieved, one was severely damaged and the other was destroyed.

Minmi is unharmed, according to Dinosaur Park on Facebook, but Dimetrodon requires substantial rebuilding owing to the loss of a foot and other aesthetic injuries. It’s possible that it won’t be salvaged. The blue dinosaur Dilong, on the other hand, was discovered without teeth or feet. The statue has been declared desecrated.

“We are overjoyed to have them back. We’re upset that it happened in the first place and that two of them were damaged when they were returned, but we’re grateful to have them back “Nunez told the Austin American-Statesman in Texas. “We’re grateful that the community was able and willing to assist us, and that a good Samaritan was able to provide a helpful tip that led to our discovering them.” Each statue, which measured between six and ten feet in length, was removed from its display area. The people must have broken into the facility between 4:30 p.m. on October 20 and 9 a.m. on October 21, according to park owner Linda Nunez. They parked on a side street, she assumes, to escape surveillance cameras.

They intend to add more surveillance cameras in the park in the future, particularly near where the dinosaur statues are placed. The dinosaurs may cost up to $5,000, according to Nunez, which is why she and her husband Daniel wanted them back.

Dinosaur Park first opened its doors in 2005. This is a condensed version of the information.