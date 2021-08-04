‘One-of-a-Kind’ As hospitalizations rise, a 29-year-old Alabama police officer dies of COVID.

After one of their officers died of COVID at the age of 29, an Alabama police department claimed he will be “dearly missed.”

Maurice “Reese” Jackson began his career as a prison officer with the Robertsdale Police Department in 2017.

Jackson died on Tuesday, according to the department, after battling COVID-related health issues.

“Maurice was a good man; one of a kind, and he will be sadly missed here at the department,” the agency said in a Facebook statement. He was full of life and usually had a wide smile on his face, as everyone who knew him would attest.

“Please keep his wife, children, family members, and the Robertsdale Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we all struggle to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

Hundreds of individuals had sent condolence comments on the post as of early Wednesday morning.

COVID hospitalizations in Alabama are approaching last summer’s peak, according to state health officials.

“The slope of the growth is unprecedented,” state health officer Dr. Scott Harris stated in a statement released on July 27, when more than 900 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state.

“This increased trend is exceedingly alarming, particularly because the Delta variety is highly infectious and far more transmissible than previous strains. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and people around you is to get vaccinated.”

On August 3, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 1,694 COVID patients were admitted to hospitals. On Monday of this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 3,307 new COVID cases in the state.

The increase in hospitalizations in Alabama comes as state officials around the country worry about the spread of the Delta variant of COVID, a new type of COVID that is thought to spread faster than other forms. The CDC has classified it as a Variant of Concern.

Alabama did not have a statewide mask mandate as of Wednesday morning EDT, while numerous school districts in the state have declared mask mandates for the remainder of the school year.

Louisiana is one of the most recent states to enact a mask law, whereas Santa Barbara County and other parts of California, such as the. This is a condensed version of the information.