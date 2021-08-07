One million people saw Ron DeSantis’ response to Joe Biden’s “Governor Who?” remark.

A video of the latest exchange in President Joe Biden’s battle of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on COVID-19 measures has been seen over 1 million times.

DeSantis was enraged by Biden’s apparent criticism of him earlier this week, when the US president expressed alarm about the rise in COVID-19 cases in areas where mask and vaccine mandates are prohibited, such as Florida and Texas.

“Some governors aren’t willing to do the appropriate things to make this happen,” Biden remarked, without naming names.

DeSantis, who has vetoed state-wide mask laws, retaliated on Wednesday, saying, “This is a guy who ran for president pledging to’shut down the virus.'” And what has he accomplished?

“By having a wide-open southern border, he has imported more virus from all over the world.”

When asked what he thought of DeSantis’ comeback, Vice President Joe Biden responded, “Governor who?”

He walked away after saying, “That is my response.”

In response to Biden’s remark, DeSantis mentioned the southern border again, saying at an event at Chipola College in Marianna, “I guess I’m not shocked that Biden doesn’t remember me.” ‘What else has he forgotten?’ I suppose the question is.

“I can tell you that Biden has forgotten about the problem at our southern border.

“Biden has forgotten about the inflation that is wreaking havoc on families across the country.

“Biden seems to have forgotten about the Cuban demonstrators struggling for freedom.

“Biden has even forgotten about the constitution itself, as we witnessed with this moratorium,” he continued. “I am the ‘Governor who’ protects parents and their ability to make the best educational choices for their children.”

A video of DeSantis’ new statements published by the Daily Caller has been seen over 1 million times as of Saturday morning.

DeSantis has faced criticism for prioritizing vaccinations above mask laws, which, according to a spokesperson for the governor, “do not work.” This is a condensed version of the information.