One Illinois resident has been infected with Coronavirus as early as Christmas Eve, according to a new study.

According to the Associated Press, a new study published Tuesday in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases indicated that an Illinois person was infected as early as Christmas Eve 2019.

Nine other people in the study—five from Illinois and one from each of Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—were infected before any of the cases reported in those states.

“It’s likely that there were very uncommon and sporadic incidents here before we became aware of them. But it wasn’t widespread until late February,” said Natalie Thornburg of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States (CDC).

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Although the study isn’t conclusive, and some specialists remain doubtful, federal health officials are gradually embracing a timetable in which limited numbers of COVID-19 infections happened in the United States before the rest of the world learned of a severe new virus exploding in China.

Thornburg stated, “The studies are fairly consistent.”

In late 2019, the pandemic coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China. The first illness in the United States was officially discovered in a traveler, a Washington state man who returned from Wuhan on January 15 and sought treatment at a facility on January 19.

CDC officials first stated that the spark that sparked the outbreak in the United States occurred during a three-week period between mid-January and early February. However, subsequent research, including that conducted by the CDC, has revealed that a small percentage of infections occurred earlier.

According to a December 2020 research sponsored by the CDC that studied 7,000 samples from American Red Cross blood donations, the virus affected some Americans as early as December 2019.

The most recent investigation was conducted by a group of experts from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). They studied blood samples from over 24,000 people across the country gathered in the first three months of 2020 as part of a long-term research called “All Of Us” that aims to track 1 million Americans for years in order to examine their health.

Like the CDC study, these researchers looked for antibodies in the blood that are taken as evidence of coronavirus infection and can be detected as early as two weeks after a person is first infected.

It can be difficult to distinguish antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from. This is a brief summary.