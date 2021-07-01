One child and two adults were killed in a shooting in Houston, and the suspect is still at large.

Following the event late Wednesday evening, another child was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 10:34 p.m. in the 12100 block of Fondren Road, near the intersection with West Airport Boulevard in Houston, Texas.

Houston police Assistant Chief Patty Cantu told the reporters in the early hours of Thursday morning that the infant and two adults were found deceased at the scene. The other child had been transferred to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

Cantu remarked, “This is a very, really heartbreaking scene.” “We are offering our heartfelt condolences to the family. Not just for us, the officers, but also for the family, this was a very painful scene.”

The injured child is in stable condition, according to Cantu, and is being treated at a local hospital. The investigation is still underway, she said, because the suspect is “still at large.”

