On Zoom, a student reveals a tip for seeming well-prepared.

Zoom classes and interviews have been the new method of education and business for over a year, and users are learning useful tips to better those virtual meetings.

@isha.muc, a TikTok user who routinely shares study suggestions to her 490,000 followers, posted one of the “secrets teachers don’t want you to know” on her TikTok account.

She shared her trick for reading notes while presenting or interviewing on a Zoom session with over six million viewers just five days ago. She explained, “You can read during an interview or a presentation.”

Downloading the “transparent note” program for your Apple desktop, which allows you to generate see-through virtual post-it notes on the screen, was the straightforward recommendation. The notes can then be resized larger or smaller to fit across the entire screen.

The note can then be opened on top of your zoom call, as advised by Isha in the video, allowing you to read notes while still seeing your zoom call behind it.

@isha.muc

#learnontiktok #studytok #hacks #studyhacks #fyp #learnontiktok #studytok #hacks #studyhacks #fyp Drake’s “Know Yourself”

When you’re not allowed to take notes during a presentation or a speech, or when you don’t want the other person to know you’ve taken notes and suggestions during an interview, this advice is great.

While the tactic is also ideal for classrooms and settings when you are permitted to take notes but want to appear considerably more professional than searching for papers or looking at notes off-screen.

Splitting the screen or making the zoom call smaller and opening a Word document next to it, as some viewers pointed out, can also work. This technique, on the other hand, allows you to retain your video conference at its original size while also allowing you to see the other persons on the call and their reactions.

Unfortunately for Windows users, Isha’s advice is only applicable to Mac computers.

Many viewers, however, pointed out that individuals wearing glasses should double-check that the notes aren’t visible in the mirror, which would give the game away totally.

One user wrote, “Please be mindful if your glasses are reflective because I made that error on a zoom call.”

Others have clapped their hands. This is a condensed version of the information.