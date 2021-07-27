On YouTube, BTS’ MIC Drop Remix has surpassed 1 billion views.

BTS appears to be unstoppable when it comes to reaching new heights, as their old single “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, over four years after its debut.

“MIC Drop” is still thrilling BTS’ global fan base “ARMY” three years and eight months after it was uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 24, 2017, as it shared the billion views milestone with three other BTS songs: “DNA,” released in September 2017 with 1.3 billion views; “Boy with Luv (featuring Halsey),” released in April 2019, also with 1.3 billion views; and “Dynamite,” released in August 2020 with 1.3 billion views.

Meanwhile, with 973 million and 969 million views, respectively, BTS’ 2018 songs “Fake Love” and “Idol” are approaching one billion views.

“MIC Drop” debuted as a B-side of their fourth mini album, “Love Yourself: Her,” which was published in September 2017. The remix by American DJ Steve Aoki was released in November 2017 as the album’s second single.

The album “Love Yourself: Her,” according to music company Big Hit, “tells the story of young lads who are approaching adulthood while experiencing the delight of falling in love for the first time.” Songs carrying a message of peace and unity are also included on the album.

“Thank u @bts bighit & @ #BTSArmy for getting my Mic Drop Remix to 1 BILLION VIEWS!!!!” tweeted Aoki, along with a video of “MIC Drop.” That’s the first time I’ve ever seen a music video do that, and I’m in awe of you. In appreciation of these incredible fans, I’ve created a BTS megamix with some of my own edits and remixes!! Enjoy!!”

As the hashtag #MicDrop1B became a worldwide hot topic on Twitter on Monday, the “ARMY” had a great time applauding each other.

“Congratulations, @BTS twt!! Mic Drop is the fourth music video to reach one billion views, following DNA, Boy With Luv, and Dynamite! @modooborahae, a Twitter user, used the hashtag #MicDrop1B.

“Mic Drop debuts at number one on the same day that BTS becomes the first act in history to replace themselves at the top twice. I’m sorry, Billboard, Yoongi says it all. I’m sorry we’re on Billboard despite your predictions/hopes for our demise,” remarked fan @purple urself.