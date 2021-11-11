On Veterans Day, is the stock market open?

Millions of Americans will commemorate individuals who are serving or have served in the military on Veterans Day.

Many public institutions will be closed during this time as people gather to celebrate the federal holiday.

Many of the companies that trade on the stock market are public companies, but this is not the same as being a public institution.

While many of these firms may be closed to allow staff to spend time with their family, the stock market may not be one of them.

On Veterans Day, the stock market is open, but with a twist.

The bond market will be closed on Thursday, but the stock market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

According to MarketWatch, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all still open for business at the times indicated.

On Veterans Day, private banks can opt to close or stay open, however the Federal Reserve and most public banks will close their branches.

Most banks will continue to offer services both online and over the phone.

What Is Veterans Day All About?

Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor and remember those who have served in the military or are currently serving.

It is commemorated on November 11th around the world, under several titles ranging from Armistice Day to Remembrance Day.

The day was formerly known in the United States as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of the First World War Armistice with Germany, until it was renamed Veterans Day a few years later to honor all those who have served in the Armed Forces.

The day was also shifted to the end of October in the 1970s, but this was quickly changed to November 11, where it has stayed since 1978.

Parades, memorial services, and other events are held across the country to honor those who have served in the military.

The centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was marked at Arlington National Cemetery, with members of the public able to lay flowers on the grave. It was the first time in 100 years that members of the public were allowed to approach the grave.

