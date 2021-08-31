On Twitter, Kim Kardashian was chastised for listening to Kanye West’s “Donda” album on mute.

Fans are mocking Kim Kardashian on social media for appearing to be listening to Kanye West’s new album “Donda” on mute.

According to Page Six, the Skims creator, 40, used her Instagram Story on Sunday to demonstrate her support for West’s new album by sharing screengrabs of the album playing on her phone, including the songs “Hurricane,” “Donda,” “Lord I Need You,” and “Ok Ok, Pt. 2.”

Fans, on the other hand, instantly noticed that the volume was set to the lowest possible setting and began chastising Kardashian on Twitter for the gaffe.

One fan tweeted, “NOT KIM LISTENING TO DONDA ON MUTE.” “I’m really not over Kim Kardashian listening to Donda on mute,” commented another.

“So, #DONDA is now available. So far, so good. Should I, like @KimKardashian, put my phone on silent to get the full effect?” “She honestly said I’m going to support [you], but I ain’t going to listen,” one user joked, while another added, “She truly said I’m going to support [you], but I ain’t going to listen.”

Kardashian didn’t respond publicly to the post, but she did erase her article and replace it with screenshots with the volume turned up. Despite this, the jokes continued unabated.

“She erased the story and set the volume to maximum. One Twitter user replied, “Like Kim, relax, it was a joke, no need to break [your]eardrums.”

“Nah, [she’s] doing the right thing here,” one joked. That’s how Kanye is listened to.”

“In Kim’s defense (lmao), there was a little Apple Music problem that caused the volume to go to mute when linked to an old car with iPod but no new iPhone support,” a third person added.

Kardashian has been showing her support for West at his “Donda” listening parties, which he has organized over the last few weeks.

She even dressed up in a wedding gown for his third stadium appearance in Chicago last week, clutching West’s hand as they walked out of Soldier Field together.

Following the night, a source informed Page Six that West had been telling his buddies that he and Kardashian were back together, but that no one believed him. According to the insider, West is “putting on a big show” in order to surpass Drake in album sales.

According to a source close to the Yeezy founder, he has been attempting to win her back and doing his best to "reprove himself" to his estranged wife, who filed for divorce from him in February after nearly seven years of marriage.