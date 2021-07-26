On Twitter, Gavin Newsom and Marjorie Taylor Greene spar about California’s new vaccine mandate.

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene challenged each other about their opposing views on COVID-19 immunizations.

During a Monday press conference, Newsom, a Democrat, called out the Republican congresswoman, saying that state employees will be obliged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or give proof of a negative test every week.

As fresh cases continue to rise across the United States, Newsom claims his state is suffering a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” According to state data, around 62 percent of California citizens have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and more than 9% have received at least one vaccine dosage.

Despite the state’s vaccination accomplishments, Newsom said state officials are “exhausted” by the “ideological prism” that he claims is preventing Californians from getting vaccines.

Newsom told reporters, “We’re exhausted by the Ron Johnsons and Tucker Carlsons; we’re exhausted by the Marjorie Taylor Greenes; we’re exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber that has been promoting disinformation surrounding the vaccination and its efficacy and safety.”

Newsom went on to compare COVID-19 safety procedures to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust, a comparison made by Greene last month.

Newsom stated, “We’re fatigued by the politicization of this pandemic, which includes mask-wearing, which has been likened to the Holocaust.” “It is terrible, it is unconscionable—and it must be condemned.”

Greene responded to Newsom’s remarks on Twitter after the governor’s press conference.

“You know what is stressful for the people of California, @GavinNewsom? Your tyrannical communist regime. “It’s awful to shut down businesses, churches, schools, and beaches,” Greene tweeted.

[email protected] Do you know what the people of California find exhausting?

Your tyrannical communist regime.

It’s a travesty to shut down businesses, churches, schools, and beaches.

It is unethical to force people to take vaccines against their will.

That’s why you’ve been called back.

July 26, 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

“Forcing people to take vaccines against their choice is unconscionable,” she continued. “That’s why you’re being called back.”

In March 2020, Newsom became the first governor to enact a statewide shutdown, and he has continued to lead his state throughout the pandemic. California reopened last month, but a recall campaign against Newsom had already amassed enough signatures to qualify for the ballot box. This is a condensed version of the information.