On Twitter and Facebook, Larry Kudlow requests that Trump’s ban be lifted so that he can promote the COVID vaccine.

President Donald Trump should be let back on Facebook and Twitter, according to Fox Business correspondent and former Trump official Larry Kudlow, so he may promote the COVID vaccines.

In the wake of widespread COVID-19 outbreaks, Kudlow spoke with former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday about how to effectively persuade the unvaccinated to obtain the vaccine.

“I believe President Biden should approach President Trump and beg for his assistance. President Trump has stated unequivocally, “Get the vaccine.” And that, hopefully, will help solve this temporary delta strain,” Kudlow said.

“Furthermore, Sarah, I believe that these media tech businesses, such as Twitter and Facebook, should reactivate his account so that he may appeal to the entire country, as well as the rest of the world, to get the immunization because everyone is focused on him. Kudlow stated, “Now is the moment to do it.”

Kudlow has a long political career behind him. In the early 1980s, he worked in the Office of Management and Budget as an associate director for economics and planning during the Reagan administration. Kudlow was most recently the Director of the National Economic Council under President Trump, from 2018 until 2021.

Kudlow has also worked for CNBC as a financial analyst. In February, he joined Fox News as a journalist.

Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas, also suggested that President Biden should thank Trump for his support for the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I believe that one of the things that President Biden and Vice President Harris can do to encourage people is to say that they were wrong when they questioned Operation Warp Speed at the outset,” she stated. “Honor the president, his team, and his administration for developing and implementing a safe and effective vaccination. That, I believe, could make a significant difference, and I’d love to see them take that step and inspire people all throughout the country. That, I believe, is one of the more constructive things that may happen.”

Following the Capitol riots on January 6, Trump was suspended from both Twitter and Facebook. Trump launched a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google in early July, accusing them of infringing on his rights.