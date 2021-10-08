On TikTok, what does ‘Couch Guy’ mean? The Definition of a Viral Hashtag

Lauren Zarras started it all with an innocent TikTok video titled “Couch Guy.” Since then, it’s gone viral, with many people analyzing the video for symptoms of relationship dissolution.

Robbie, the ‘couch guy,’ is a young man whose relationship has drawn the attention of social media detectives.

Lauren has responded with a series of videos supporting her partner, while others are convinced that something is wrong and want to be the ones to solve the mystery.

What exactly is a ‘Couch Guy?’

Robbie, a young man whose girlfriend Lauren came to see him at college, is known as ‘Couch Guy.’

With a beautiful song playing in the background, she captured her surprise entrance in a TikTok video.

Robbie was seated on the couch with three girls when she arrived, and according to some watchers, she didn’t appear to be as delighted as one might think.

They hugged, and the people surrounding them were startled to see her, and the film ended there. It appeared to be harmless – but was it? TikTok sleuths have been investigating what they believe is truly going on and determining whether there was any foul play.

The main point of contention has been that Robbie was not impressed when he saw his girlfriend. These TikTokers speculated that Robbie was up to no good and was maybe cheating on his fiancée.

TikTok fans have examined the clip in great detail in forensic analysis videos, trying to figure out if Robbie was texting other girls or perhaps on a date with one of the girls he was sitting with when Lauren arrived.

One of the major points of contention has been whether Robbie was holding his own phone when Lauren arrived, with some speculating that he was trying to hide it from her.

Those trying to figure out his genuine identity have dubbed him 'Couch Guy' in these videos.