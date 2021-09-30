On TikTok, a woman takes a 200-question Scientology “personality” test and goes viral.

On TikTok, a woman filmed herself taking the Scientology “Personality Test,” a 200-question test that may be downloaded online. With over 2.5 million views and 317,500 likes, her video has gone viral.

The Church of Scientology administers the “personality test,” which is formally known as the Oxford Capacity Analysis (OCA). It claims to have identified ten “vital” personality characteristics.

“Would you use corporal punishment on a ten-year-old child who refused to obey you?” was one of the questions asked in the video. and “Do you become depressed on a regular basis?” The questions ranged from generic to very personal, with one even asking, “Are you often ill at ease in the company of children?”

L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, created the test in 1960 after commissioning his friend Ray Kemp to modify the initial test he had commissioned, the American Personality Analysis (APA). Various scientists and professionals have panned the test, claiming that it is not scientifically accurate.

“It’s so long but worth it honestly #scientology,” TikTok user @jordana1999 captioned the video earlier this month. Jordana appears on screen in the video with the phrase “taking the Scientology “Personality Test.” She then swiftly skims through some of the online test’s questions with three answer options: yes, maybe, and no.

After she answers all 200 questions, a screen with the words “Congratulations” appears, stating that her answers will be processed. She responds to a remark that says, “I did not waste my time doing that — they don’t even send you the findings you gave to go in person,” in a follow-up video posted a day later.

Jordana appears in the video in front of a graph that she claims to be authentic test results that she printed off the internet. The graph is broken down into numbers and letters, and if it isn’t correctly evaluated, it won’t make much sense. Jordana goes over what word each letter corresponds to in the follow-up.

“…F stands for aggressive versus inhibited, and aggressive is thought to be a positive trait. Jordana continues with the letters until she gets to J, which represents responsible versus irresponsible.

