On their way to passing Biden’s agenda, House Democrats have hit another another roadblock.

The United States House of Representatives came to another halt on Friday, as Democratic leaders hoped for quick passage of two bills that are critical to Vice President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

As leaders stalled with a lengthy procedural maneuver on the floor, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, told reporters Friday morning, “We’re working on it.” Meanwhile, behind the scenes, conversations with individual members proceeded.

Democrats have routinely missed self-imposed goals to enact a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure with bipartisan support and a separate, nearly $2 trillion expansion of the social safety net branded “Build Back Better” by Vice President Joe Biden. The latter promises to establish universal prekindergarten, reduce health-care costs, begin new climate-change measures, and address other priority objectives for Biden and his Democratic supporters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that party leaders were working to break the impasse that has put moderate Democrats against the progressive edge of the party.

“Both legislation will pass,” the California Democrat stated. “However, in order to do so, we need votes on both legislation, and that’s where we are right now.” Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, called the Friday vote “hurried and irresponsible,” accusing Democratic leaders of “trying to scare and bully members” into voting for the bill.

“We’re about to vote on a 2,145-page bill that was advanced in the dead of night and approved just a few hours ago,” the California Republican said to reporters. “And it hasn’t been read by a single person in this room.” Biden said he expected to spend the day making calls to attempt to build support for both proposals during an economic address on Friday morning.

“Right now, I’m asking every House member to vote ‘yes’ on both of these bills,” Biden added. “Send the infrastructure bill to my desk, and send the Senate the Build Back Better bill.” “Let us show the world that America’s democracy can deliver,” he continued. Despite the fact that Democrats hold the majority in the House, Senate, and White House, Biden’s two priority bills have stalled due to internal party bickering over which bill should be passed first and the breadth of the bigger Build Back Better package. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), both conservative Democrats, have pushed for infrastructure funding. This is a condensed version of the information.