On the November City Ballot, the Minneapolis Police Department’s disbandment will be debated.

According to the Associated Press, the disbandment of the Minneapolis police will be put on the November ballot after more than 30 local groups advocated for reform under the “Yes 4 Minneapolis” banner.

To get the issue on the ballot, the groups garnered 20,000 signatures, which was more than double the required number. They also raised roughly $1 million, including $500,000 from the Open Society Policy Center, which has ties to George Soros, the billionaire.

“What we recognized as public safety—which is currently limited to the police as our only option—was unacceptable. “We made the decision that we no longer wanted to have what we have now as the only option for public safety,” said Brian Fullman, lead organizer with one of the groups, Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative. “The murder of George Floyd ignited a lot of historical pain and disrespect that we have been going through, and we made the decision that we no longer wanted to have what we have now as the only option for public safety,” said one of the groups, Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Latrell Snider and his partner went on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door on a sweltering July afternoon, introduced themselves, and began their pitch: Minneapolis has an opportunity to replace its police department with something new, and they needed Mohamed’s help.

Mohamed reacted hesitantly, stating he likes police and relies on them to keep his family secure, as his children watched from a living room window. Mohamed brightened when Snider convinced him that the new public safety department would retain a police force but would operate differently, such as responding to some 911 calls without armed cops.

“I believe that is a superior idea,” he stated.

More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed attempt to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that will ask voters in November whether the department, which has been chastised by critics for an enduring culture of brutality, should be abolished.

In its place, a public safety department with a “comprehensive public health approach” and licensed peace officers “if necessary” would be established. This is significant because incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey opposes abolishing the police department, despite the fact that a majority of City residents do. This is a condensed version of the information.