On the Mexican border, US agents discover a “enormous” drug tunnel with its own railroad.

Authorities from the United States and Mexico have discovered a “enormous” tunnel used by drug traffickers to disguise their activities in a village near the US-Mexico border, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to ICE, the tunnel is equipped with an electric hoist, ventilation, and railroad lines.

When the tunnel was discovered, it reached three feet into the United States, but the traffickers had not yet excavated an exit on the American side.

The 183-foot-long dig in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, is close to Calexico, California, according to ICE. According to the agency, it is 22 feet underground and carves a passage roughly 4 feet high and 3 feet wide.

Cardell T. Morant, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, said, “These types of tunnels enable drug traffickers to conduct unlawful activities essentially undetected across the US-Mexico border.” The major investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security is that subagency.

“Finding and closing these tunnels is a big setback for drug trafficking organizations because it eliminates their ability to carry drugs, guns, and people across the border,” Morant said.

No suspects have been detained in connection with the tunnel or drug-related offenses, according to the US government. A request for comment from the agency was not returned.

According to the Department of Justice, other drug-related enforcement operations in the region include the July 27 sentence of Luz Irene Fajardo Campos, a Mexican national linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. She was sentenced to 22 years in prison in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia for her role in a worldwide drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Cheri Oz, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Phoenix Field Division, said, “With this sentencing, we chopped the head off the serpent.”

In January 2020, the US Border Patrol uncovered the longest criminal cross-border tunnel ever discovered along the southwest border.

Homeland Security Investigations praised the Mexican government for its help in the continuing probe after locating the latest tunnel. The public was also invited to report any tunnels to a Tunnel Task Force anonymously.

More than 7,100 special agents are assigned to 220 localities around the United States by Homeland Security Investigations. This is a condensed version of the information.