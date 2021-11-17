On the ‘Late Show,’ New York Mayor-Elect Eric Adams presents Stephen Colbert with a fake bag of marijuana.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams of New York City recently went on The Late Show and presented host Stephen Colbert with a fake bag of marijuana.

Adams told Colbert, “I bought a little gift bag for you.” “First and foremost, there are a few things to consider. If you travel to Times Square and want to wrap up with your significant other, you can do it with your blanket.” Adams then took out a bag of rolling papers and stated, “Marijuana is now legal, therefore it’s one of my nicest gifts. I’ve got Raw, and I’ve got Bamboo.” “I can’t give you this gift,” Adams said, pulling out what appeared to be a bag of cannabis. “I’ll give it to you later.” The audience erupted in laughter and cheers, and Colbert chimed in, humorously stating that he had no idea marijuana was legal. “Mr. Mayor, I’m not aware. I’m not a fan of that kind of thing “Colbert remarked.

According to the New York Post, Adams’ representative, Evan Thies, said, “Marijuana is legal, and Eric supports its safe personal use,” but added that Adams did not buy any marijuana for the concert.

@ericadamsfornyc, the newly elected mayor of New York, visits The Late Show to deliver gifts! pic.twitter.com/NYsFQAGiUE #LSSC — November 17, 2021, The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) Adams also discussed the nightlife in New York City during his visit on The Late Show, when Colbert brought up his sighting at the Zero Bond nightclub on election night.

In response, Adams stated that he not only attended Zero Bond, but also Casa Cipriani and Sugar Hill in Brooklyn.

"I am the mayor of the city. This is the nightlife capital of the world. I have to test the product, and I have to leave "Adams stated his opinion. "[New York City] used to be the world's coolest city. We've become unbearably dull. We have to be among the folks who are having a good time. I want our energies to cross-pollinate, and I want this city to be diverse. I'm going to go out because this city has some lovely sites."