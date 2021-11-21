On the internet, a bus with ‘Please Call Police’ and ‘Call 911’ messages is causing concern.

After a brief video of the message acquired over three million views, many were concerned about an emergency sign placed on a bus requesting pedestrians to “call 911.”

Conrad Benner, a Philadelphia resident, uploaded the video after noticing the concerning sign while out and about in the city. “I’ve never seen a SEPTA bus display anything like this,” he remarked.

Instead, the destination sign on the front of the bus said “CALL 911” and “PLEASE CALL POLICE.”

Unsurprisingly, Benner was taken aback by the call for assistance, but the driver swiftly assuaged his anxieties. He admitted, “I didn’t know what to do.” “But, thankfully, the driver arrived and claimed he was fine. “The sign had just been shattered.” The bus driver can be heard in the video opening the doors and telling Benner that the sign was simply damaged.

Many online questioned how a sign could fail to display such a particular message, but SEPTA confirmed to The Washington Newsday that it is a pre-saved message in the bus system that is utilized in emergencies.

“In the event of an emergency, operators can display this warning while also calling SEPTA police via dispatch.” In an email, SEPTA public information manager John Golden noted, “This may potentially be for a medical issue, not only a police response.”

“It’s worth noting that the voice in the video says the driver informed him he was fine and the sign was merely broken briefly,” he added.

There was nothing wrong, but dang! Oh no, Kreepa says. Despite TikToker Benner’s assurances, many on TikTok were concerned for the driver’s safety and, as TikTok is known for, concocted elaborate speculations about what might have happened.

Benner took to TikTok once more to clarify that the bus driver was neither a prisoner or compelled to declare the sign was an accident. "I could see the bus was empty; logically, if this individual was being held hostage, the hostage taker would not be aware of the notice (and the driver would not have opened the door to say anything)" "However, the bus was once again empty, with only the driver and the.