On the Infrastructure Bill, Larry Hogan slams political gamesmanship, claiming that the United States will ‘fall behind’ China.

Before the House of Representatives votes on the bipartisan infrastructure plan next week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan slammed “political gamesmanship.”

Hogan, a Republican, attacked lawmakers in Washington D.C. in an opinion piece published Saturday in USA Today, saying they “have pulled every trick in the book to avoid merely giving the bill the up-or-down vote it deserves.”

He wrote, “Only in Washington can politicians strive this hard to find excuses to do nothing.” “They can’t even pass the things they agree on at this point.”

He argued that the United States’ infrastructure is “obviously deteriorating and in serious need of federal investment,” and that the bill should and will pass.

“Unfortunately, the political gamesmanship over the last two months may have damaged its substantial bipartisan support,” Hogan said. “If the bill fails, it will serve as more evidence that Washington is as damaged as America’s infrastructure.”

He cautioned that if the bill is not passed, the US will “continue to slip behind” countries like China, which spend three times more on infrastructure than the US.

Failure to do so might result in the loss of 2.5 million employment in 2025 and 5.8 million jobs in 2040, according to Hogan. “The tragic effects of recent disasters and the epidemic have further underscored the importance of improved resiliency and broadband investments.”

The $1.2 trillion bill was enacted by the Senate in August with bipartisan backing. Nineteen Republicans voted in favor of the bill, which includes funds for roads and bridges, high-speed internet, rail and transportation, drinking water enhancements, and other objectives aimed at repairing the country’s deteriorating infrastructure.

The bill, however, has had an uphill battle in the House, where progressive and centrist Democrats have sparred over it.

Progressives, such as New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have stated that they will not vote for the $1.2 trillion bill unless the House and Senate pass a larger, Democratic-backed $3.5 trillion plan that includes funding for “human” infrastructure, such as addressing climate change, expanding Medicare, and providing free two-year community college.

Around 45 House progressives are expected to vote against the narrower bill. Due to their razor-thin margins, Democrats can only afford to lose a few votes. This is a condensed version of the information.