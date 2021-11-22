On the first day of open season in Pennsylvania, a bear hunter was fatally shot.

On the first day of the statewide black bear hunting season, which runs from November 20 to 23, Gary Hunt of Corry was hunting in Warren County. The 64-year-old was in Columbus Township’s State Game Lands 197 with an unidentified 42-year-old friend.

Hunt’s buddy stumbled and tripped or slipped while crossing a creek around lunchtime local time, according to ErieNewsNow. As he fell, the companion’s handgun discharged, striking Hunt in the abdomen.

Hunt was already dead before a rescue crew arrived.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s northwest region’s Jason Amory informed ErieNewsNow that the event was being investigated.

In Pennsylvania, there are an estimated 20,000 black bears. Since the 1970s, when there were just 4,000 in the wild, the population has grown dramatically.

In Pennsylvania, bear hunting has become a popular pastime and is considered as a means of population control. Every year, thousands of bears are killed in the state, with a total of 4,653 bears killed in the 2019 hunting season.

Hunters are only permitted to murder one person per season.

Before the open season began in 2021, almost 1,200 black bears were killed, according to PennLive.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, nine of the top ten bear harvests in history have occurred in the last 13 years.

In Pennsylvania, 220,471 people purchased bear licenses last year. In comparison to 2019, this represents an increase of about 18,000 people.

In a statement, Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans stated, “We have many, many black bears, including some of the largest in the country, distributed across the Commonwealth and within reach of hunters everywhere.” “Plus, our several bear seasons allow hunters to pursue bears in a variety of ways throughout the fall.”

“For many, many years, Pennsylvania has been a bear hunting destination,” said Emily Carrollo, the commission’s bear scientist. “I don’t think that will change.” Despite previous enormous harvests, there are still a lot of bears, and a lot of big ones, out there.” The season for bear hunting in 2021 began on September 18 with archery hunting. On October 16, the muzzleloader season began. On October 21, the statewide special firearms season for juniors and seniors began.

