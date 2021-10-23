On the First Day, a Right-Wing Pro-Trump Event Aiming for 10,000 Attendees Sees Less Than 1,000.

A right-wing conference in Utah featuring famous Trump supporters had intended to sell 10,000 or more tickets, but only about 1,000 showed up on the first day of the event on Friday.

The Liberty Conference of the Western Conservative Action Network (WeCANact) is being held this weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, and it will feature famous Trump supporter retired Lt. General Michael Flynn. Speakers promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, falsehoods about the COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccination opposition at the event, which began on Friday and continues through Saturday.

The Salt Lake Tribune said that while organizers planned expecting 10,000 or more attendees, only about 1,000 turned up on the first day on Friday. The local newspaper shared a photo from the event that showed a mostly empty conference room with hundreds of vacant chairs.

The event’s ticket pricing began at $129 for those who purchased months in advance. They were later raised to $169, with VIP tickets going for $269. The event advertised “Saturday Only” tickets for $49 and “Saturday Only VIP” seats for $149 late Friday.

Flynn has been speaking at far-right groups across the country in recent months, supporting the conspiracy notion that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump. Despite the fact that the former president and a handful of notable loyalist supporters continue to distribute false information about the 2016 presidential election, they have yet to offer evidence to back up their assertions.

Wendy Rogers and Sonny Borrelli, both Republicans from Arizona, will speak at the weekend event. They backed the widely panned Cyber Ninjas audit of Maricopa County’s ballots. On Friday, a number of additional Republican politicians, hopefuls, conservative commentators, and right-wing activists spoke, with more scheduled for Saturday.

The event promotes "conservative principles, conservative politicians, and conservative government," according to the flyers. "We must fight the good fight, the wise fight, and the correct battle against the socialist, communist, Marxist philosophies that now pervade our government, our schools, and the mainstream media," according to the webpage for the event. The seminar will teach attendees "how to reclaim your liberty in your community, city, and state," according to the website. The opening prayer for is an homage to the QAnon conspiracy theory.