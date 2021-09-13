On the eve of the recall election, a poll shows that 60% of Californians want Gavin Newsom to stay in office.

According to a new poll, the majority of Californians want Governor Gavin Newsom to remain in the recall election.

On the eve of the special election, an Emerson College/Nexstar Media poll suggested that 60% of probable voters would vote to keep the Democrat in office. In a poll, 40% of potential voters stated they would vote to recall Newsom.

According to Emerson College, the poll indicated the lowest support for the recall in six months.

The recall battle appeared to be tightening at one point, with early August polls showing it was about even. However, as the governor has increased his campaigning, Newsom’s lead in the polls has grown.

Newsom’s popularity has increased by 12 percentage points since Emerson College’s August poll, which saw voters split 48 percent to 46 percent in favor of the recall.

High-profile appearances and endorsements from Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and others have helped the governor. President Joe Biden will appear beside Newsom at a campaign rally in Long Beach on Monday.

The special election, which will take place on Tuesday, will be open to all registered voters.

All active voters have already received mail-in ballots. All ballots must be postmarked by September 14 in order to be counted. On Election Day, voters can drop their ballots off at a dropbox site until 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time for individuals who want to vote in person.

Emerson questioned Californians who indicated they had already voted, and 64 percent said they voted against the recall election, compared to 36 percent who said they voted in support of ousting Newsom.

If Newsom is recalled, there are more than 40 candidates vying for his seat. Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, conservative talk show presenter Larry Elder, and social media personality Kevin Paffrath are among the high-profile contenders.

Elder has emerged as the Republican frontrunner in a field of more than two dozen candidates. According to the Emerson poll, Elder was the only contender to break double digits with 30 percent support among those voting to recall Newsom.

Paffrath and Paffrath were tied for second place. This is a condensed version of the information.