On the Eve of the California Recall Election, where do Gavin Newsom and Larry Elder stand in polls?

On the day of the California recall election, Democratic officials, including President Joe Biden, have continued to express their support for Governor Gavin Newsom, despite the fact that polls continue to favor him.

In the state’s second-ever gubernatorial recall election, voters will decide whether to keep or remove Newsom from office on Tuesday’s ballot. Despite the fact that surveys show the Democrat has a good chance of defeating Republican challengers, registered voters who want the governor out of office have 46 other options.

According to the New York Times, Newsom’s lead is now substantial enough to overcome major polling errors as of Tuesday evening. According to data from FiveThirtyEight, Newsom has a 17-point lead over opponents of his recall, or 58 percent to 41 percent. In 2020, polls overestimated the Democratic Party by roughly 5%.

If voters choose to remove Newsom from office, all that is required is a simple majority, which means there will be no runoff.

In comparison to the other Republican contenders, Newsom’s main opponent is conservative radio presenter Larry Elder, who has received about 30% of the vote. Kevin Paffrath, a Republican real estate broker, ranks second to Elder with 6% of the vote.

Elder, who has risen to the top of the polls after speaking out against vaccine and mask regulations, has spent the days leading up to the election campaigning vigorously.

Elder appeared with star Rose McGowan two days before the recall, accusing Newsom’s wife of attempting to prevent her from speaking out about her sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan told libertarian YouTuber Dave Rubin in a video posted Thursday, “She wanted to meet me, she reached out to me.” “This woman I don’t know, a blonde lady with the surname Newsom, phones me out of the blue and says, ‘Davis Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy.’”

The Newsom campaign called the accusation “a complete fabrication.”

According to a poll issued Friday by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times, 60 percent of potential California voters want Newsom to stay in office, while 39 percent want him to be recalled. In July, the contest was much tighter, with 50% of voters supporting the governor and 47% advocating for his recall.

According to CNBC, the poll also predicts that mail-in ballots will account for almost half of the electorate. Michael Soneff, a Democratic consultant. This is a condensed version of the information.