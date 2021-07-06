On the day after July 4, Eric Trump labels Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as “unpatriotic.”

A day after the July 4 celebration, Eric Trump, the son of Republican former President Donald Trump, referred to Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as “unpatriotic.”

Eric Trump made his remarks during a July 5 interview on Greg Kelly Reports, a right-leaning Newsmax news debate program. The show’s presenter, Kelly, questioned Eric Trump about Democratic Missouri Representative Cori Bush’s July 4 tweet, in which she said the holiday solely recognized white people’s freedom.

“This is stolen territory, and Black people are still not free,” Bush ended in his post.

Eric Trump began by arguing that such claims are occasionally made by Democrats to divert attention away from their political party’s objectives. He then accused Democratic Vice President Joe Biden for rising energy prices, the border immigrant situation, “handcuffing the military,” and Russian and Chinese disdain. The former president’s son, Eric Trump, then began to praise him.

Eric Trump told Kelly, “There is no one who has a stronger cheerleader for the United States of America than him.” “I mean, he’d go out in this gorgeous red hat with the words USA on it. Where has Biden’s patriotism gone? Where has Kamala’s patriotism gone? Actually, it’s the polar opposite.”

Biden’s failings, according to Eric Trump, would set Republicans up for a “landslide” win in the 2022 midterm elections. He also stated that, if his father chose to seek for re-election in 2024, Biden’s record would put him in a strong position to win.

“This work isn’t necessary for my father,” Eric Trump continued. “He did it because he saw a country on the verge of collapse, and it is happening again right now.”

Donald Trump has remained tight-lipped regarding whether or not he will run for president in 2024. He told Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on the last day of June that he has decided whether or not to run for president again in 2024.

Some Republicans are concerned that if he runs, he may harm moderate Republican candidates in state contests or draw attention back to his unfounded claims of rampant voting fraud in the 2020 election, which contributed to the January 6 Capitol riots.

