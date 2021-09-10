On the 9/11 Fund Fights, Ken Feinberg said, “Everybody Counts Other People’s Money.”

Ken Feinberg, played by Michael Keaton, leads the fight for proper compensation for 9/11 victims and their families in the new Netflix film Worth. Kenneth Feinberg, the first “special master” of the federal government’s 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, has an even more dramatic story to tell—of his efforts to put a value on the lives lost and persuade the families of those who died to accept the money, as well as the tragedy’s lingering impact on his own life.

Feinberg, a 75-year-old attorney who specializes in mediation and conflict resolution, monitored the VCF for 33 months after the attacks, personally examining claims and determining compensation values while also assisting in the creation of the fund’s administrative framework. Working fully pro bono, he personally heard nearly 1,000 cases and helped with bereaved families to resolve their claims.

Feinberg spoke with senior reporter David Brennan of This website about the effort, which he calls a “unqualified success”—though not without controversy. Excerpts from their chat are included here, which have been modified for space and clarity.

Q: Was the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund’s initial iteration a success?

The initial 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, in my opinion, was an absolute success. Almost all of the families who lost a loved one on the flights, at the World Trade Center, or at the Pentagon voluntarily contributed to the fund, were compensated, and signed a release vowing not to sue the airlines or anybody else in the United States.

In terms of dollars and cents, statistics, and reaching the goal set by Congress, I believe the fund was a resounding success.

I don’t think America will ever see another fund like the 9/11 fund. It was a one-of-a-kind initiative created to respond to an unprecedented American tragedy, a one-of-a-kind response to a one-of-a-kind American disaster.

Q. How do you feel about the attempts over the years to extend and broaden the fund to include both first responders and citizens suffering from 9/11-related illnesses?

