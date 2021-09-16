On September 15, 2021, did someone win the Powerball jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

Nobody won the largest lottery jackpot available on Wednesday. It was valued $432 million, and the prize money will now be carried forward to the next drawing.

However, because some people took the second reward, millions of dollars were still up for grabs, and those funds have already been claimed.

Winning Numbers for the Powerball Jackpot

With the Powerball number of 25 and a Power Play of 3x, the winning numbers were 01-04-18-46-62.

That means that individuals who didn’t get the Powerball but did get the rest of the numbers won $2 million with the Power Play and $1 million without it.

There were three winners of the second prize that did not include the Power Play, as well as 22 winners of the $50,000 third prize.

There were also two winners of the Power Play’s third prize of $150,000, which was increased by two.

Because the main prize was not won, the money will be carried over to the next draw on September 19. The prize for this game will be $457 million.

No one won the top prize, or even the $1 million second prize, in the Monday night drawing.

37-40-50-61-63, with a Powerball number of 21 and a Power Play of 3x, were the winning numbers.

While there appear to be fewer winners, there were three jackpot winners in four draws at the start of 2021, meaning one winner took home the reset sum of $20 million.

What Is the Best Way to Win the Powerball?

There are eight ways to win money on the Powerball, in addition to the main prize.

The minimum sum that may be won is $4, followed by $7 and then $100. If the Power Play is used, this amount is multiplied, thus if it’s Power Play 10x, you may win $40, $70, or $1000 with just a few matches.

$50,000, $1 million, and the jackpot are the top three rewards, and the Power Play has an impact on these figures.

Despite the Power Play number, the third reward can be increased up to $500,000, while the second prize can be up to $2 million.

Mega Millions, a multi-state lottery that is played on Tuesdays and Fridays, is another multi-state lottery.

Always play sensibly and never spend more than you can afford when playing the lotto.

The National Council on Problem Gambling has a confidential hotline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a condensed version of the information.