On Saturday, the Senate will vote on advancing a $1.2 billion infrastructure package.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this weekend, less than a week after the text of the almost 3,000-page bipartisan proposal was released.

The plan, championed by Vice President Joe Biden’s administration, includes money for roads, bridges, broadband internet, power grid upgrades, and other projects.

“It’s a bill that would put an end to years of paralysis in Washington and create millions of good-paying jobs,” Biden said to reporters on Friday. “It will put America on a new route to win the economy race in the twenty-first centuryâ€”historic investment in roads, rail, transit, and bridges, as well as clean energy and clean water, will enable us to not only rebuild, but to rebuild better than before.”

The Senate will return to the Capitol on Saturday to vote on whether the plan can move forward, setting up a likely vote on the final version of the bill in that chamber in the following days before the proposal is scrutinized by the U.S. House.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, has stated that the upper house will not adjourn until the bill is passed.

Meanwhile, California Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that the House will not take up the infrastructure measure until the Senate adopts a separate $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.

During the August recess, House members are on a 24-hour call-back notice.

Pelosi told reporters on Friday, “We’re not moving through with leaving folks behind.” “When we can accomplish everything, we’ll do it.”

The Senate has spent the past week debating suggested amendments to the infrastructure bill, ultimately accepting 12 changes ranging from technical fixes to new federal limousine standards.

Following multiple high-profile ransomware assaults and security breaches, another modification aims to improve cybersecurity.

Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said on the Senate floor, “As we have seen from the disastrous SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange assaults, a whole-of-government strategy is vital to defend key infrastructure.” “This amendment will guarantee that we have a holistic approach that efficiently organizes our cybersecurity measures for vital infrastructure across all sectors, avoids duplication of effort, and helps protect our country from cyber-attacks. This is a condensed version of the information.