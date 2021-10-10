On Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian makes jokes about the sex tape, Kanye West, and O.J. Simpson.

Kim Kardashian West made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live with a monologue mocking her own family, ex-husband Kanye West, and even O.J. Simpson.

She began her monologue by saying, “I know, I’m startled to see myself here, too.” “I mean, it’s been a long time since I’ve had a movie premiere.” She went on to say: “I’m really pleased to be here tonight to show you that I’m more than just a nice face… and good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs, and a perfect butt. Basically, I’m a lot more than that photo my sisters offered their plastic doctors as a reference.” Kardashian West went on to say that she’s “proud” of the fact that “no one can ever call me a money digger” because she made her own fortune. “To be honest, I’m not sure how you become one,” she continued. “So I asked Corey, my mother’s lover.” The reality TV star and millionaire entrepreneur went on to declare that she has been “very fortunate in life,” and that her knowledge of her good fortune has prompted her to work in criminal justice reform.

“I realize how fortunate I am, which is why I strive to give back as much as I can,” she explained. “Getting folks who have been wrongfully imprisoned out of jail is a major passion of mine.” Kardashian West, who is pursuing a law degree, then described how she was following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“My father was and continues to be such an influence and inspiration to me, and I credit him with first bringing racial injustice to my attention,” she said.

“He was the person who introduced me to my first Black person. Do you want to take a try at guessing who it was? I know it’s strange to recall the first Black person you met, but O.J. leaves an impression. There could be one, or several, or none at all. I’m still unsure.” Simpson was acquitted of two charges of murder in the fatal stabbings of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and Ronal Goldman, thanks to the help of Robert Kardashian. He was ultimately found responsible and sentenced to pay $33.5 million by a civil court jury.

