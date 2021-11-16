On Revenge Porn Charges, Maryland Mayor Andrew Bradshaw faces a 100-year prison sentence.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw, 32, with 50 counts of spreading revenge porn.

Bradshaw is accused of creating numerous Reddit usernames and releasing nude photographs of a woman with whom he was previously in a romantic connection, according to a news release from the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor.

Bradshaw allegedly created the accounts using variations of the woman’s name and birthday.

He allegedly posted the woman’s nude images online in April and May, captioning them with racial insults and sexually explicit language, on those Reddit profiles and many subreddits about sexual activities, humiliation, degradation, and racism.

According to the charging document, the woman contacted police in May after discovering her photographs had been posted on Reddit.

She told investigators that she emailed the photographs to Bradshaw when they were dating and that she didn’t give him permission to redistribute them, according to the statement. They were no longer together, she stated.

The Reddit users that submitted the photographs were linked to an IP address that provided internet connectivity to a Cambridge residence owned by Bradshaw, according to the charging sheet.

According to the affidavit, Bradshaw allegedly published the photos without the woman’s knowledge or consent, with the intent to harm her.

Maryland’s revenge porn statute prohibits the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual picture of someone that exposes their intimate body parts or depicts them participating in sexual behavior with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten, or compel the person seen.

According to the state prosecutor, if convicted, Bradshaw faces a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine for each offence.

“Using someone’s private images without their permission is a huge breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the internet’s power and reach makes such a violation even more severe,” said State Prosecutor Charlton Howard III. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who want to profit from their vulnerability and trust.” Cambridge is “aware of the event concerning the Mayor,” according to a statement on the city’s website, and will take appropriate measures. The following is a condensed version of the data.