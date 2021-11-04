On November 3rd, did someone win the Powerball jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot was $132 million, with a cash option of $94.2 million. Millions of people purchased tickets in the hopes of winning the massive jackpot.

01, 02, 24, 50, and 57 were the winning numbers. The Power Play was 2x and the Powerball number was 26.

Is There Anyone Who Has Won the Powerball Jackpot?

There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday’s drawing.

One ticketholder, however, won the second prize of $1 million. This reward was won by a New York-based ticket holder.

A variant of the third prize was also awarded to six recipients. Because the Power Play ticket multiplies all rewards save the jackpot in Powerball, three of these winners received the Power Play amount.

The award for these winners was doubled because the Power Play was x2.

The three third-place winners who did not have the Power Play were from Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Oregon, while the three third-place winners who did have the Power Play were from Texas, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The jackpot will roll over to the next draw on Sunday because it was not won.

The new prize pool for the Sunday drawing is $146 million, with a cash value of $104.2 million.

The final awards, like with all lottery games, are determined by the number of tickets sold across the country.

What Is the Process of Playing the Powerball Lottery?

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, the Powerball drawing takes place.

Players purchase a ticket for $2 and choose five numbers ranging from one to 69 as their Fast Five numbers. They then select a red Powerball number from one to 26.

Those who prefer to put their faith in Lady Luck might play at a lottery machine and let the machine choose their numbers at random.

Players can also use the Power Play, which costs an extra $1 and multiplies the prizes by two, three, four, five, or ten times.

Only when the prize is under $150 million is the 10x multiplier available.

The multiplier applies to all prizes except the jackpot; however, the second prize will only be multiplied by two, resulting in a maximum payout of $2 million.

The Power Play has been selected. This is a condensed version of the information.