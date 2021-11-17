On November 16, 2021, did someone win the $63 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lottery game for November 16 were announced, with a jackpot prize of $63 million and a cash-value option of $44.5 million.

The most recent white ball numbers drawn were 6, 22, 44, 53, and 65, while the yellow Mega Ball was 3 and the Megaplier was 3x.

There were winners of the top jackpot prize of $1 million and the second prize of $1 million. If any winners had purchased the Megaplier for an additional $1, the second prize would have been worth $3 million.

Thirteen ticket buyers accurately matched four white balls as well as the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. Four of the winners purchased the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $30,000.

There were also 201 players who matched four of the five white balls but not the Mega Ball, earning $500 each and the Megaplier award of $1,500 for 46 of them.

A total of 528 ticket buyers matched three white balls to win $200 each, with 111 of them winning the Megaplier prize of $600 each.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, November 19 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot of $74 million and a cash-value option of $52.3 million.

Last Friday’s draw had no grand prize winner, but a player from California won the second prize of $1 million after matching the first five white balls but not the gold Mega Ball. If they had purchased the Megaplier, their second prize win would have been worth $2 million.

Nine ticket buyers matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win the $10,000 third prize, with two of them purchasing the Megaplier to increase their winnings to $20,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is forfeited. This is a condensed version of the information.