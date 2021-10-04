On misinformation, hate, and other issues, Facebook outperforms Google and other platforms. According to the Whistleblower.

Frances Haugen stated she was hired by Facebook in 2019, right before the divisive presidential election and the remarkable year of 2020. As an eventual whistleblower, she claimed that the social media behemoth where she worked for the next few months became one of the top platforms for divisiveness, hate, and disinformation.

There was more going on in her time than only the presidential race. A global pandemic, a push for social justice reform, George Floyd’s death, the postponement of sports school, business, and life, and a Capitol Hill insurgency in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election were all on the agenda.

Haugen, who formerly worked at Google and Pinterest, said she was hired by Facebook to combat misinformation. She appears on 60 Minutes to talk about a variety of topics.

“What I observed at Facebook time and time again was conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, and Facebook opted to optimize for its own interests, like earning more money,” Haugen stated on the show.

According to the report, Haugen shared numerous documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Wall Street Journal. It wasn’t just a stray email or a slip of the tongue at the water cooler.

Haugen stated Sunday night, “I’ve seen a variety of social networks, and it was much worse at Facebook than anything I’ve seen before.” “By 2021, I recognized I’m going to have to do this in a systematic fashion, that I’m going to have to get out enough [papers]so no one can doubt this is real.”

After the 2020 presidential election, Facebook eliminated its civic integrity team, according to Haugen, which threw her off on the company’s approach at the time. She believed that the company’s decision to dismantle its “integrity team” opened the door for Facebook to be utilized as a staging ground for the Capitol riots on January 6.

“They basically said, ‘Oh good, we made it through the election, no riots, now we can get rid of civic integrity,’” Haugen recalled. “Fast forward a few months, and the Insurrection occurred. When civic integrity was abolished, This is a condensed version of the information.