On Labor Day, Nancy Pelosi promotes a $15 minimum wage effort; here’s where she stands.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is using Labor Day, a day set aside to honor American workers, to renew her call for a long-awaited increase in the federal minimum wage.

Working people banding together in a union has been one of the most powerful forces for development in American history, winning the 40-hour work week, two-day weekends, worker safety regulations, collective bargaining rights, and more,” Pelosi said in a statement on Monday. “Moving forward, Democrats will battle to enact our equal pay for equal work legislation, which was passed in the House with labor support, and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.”

The current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour has not been increased in more than a decade, the longest period since it was established in 1938. As Congress’ efforts have been thwarted, thirty states, the District of Columbia, and some cities have created their own minimum pay levels above the federal minimum.

Critics claim that a significant increase in the minimum wage will harm small firms, raise consumer expenses, and maybe jeopardize jobs.

According to a report released earlier this year by the independent Congressional Budget Office, increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour would lift almost a million people out of poverty over the next four years. However, roughly 1.5 million jobs may be jeopardized, the overall budget deficit would rise by $54 billion, and Americans would face increased costs for products and services, according to the report.

However, Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, have made the initiative a top priority, pressing for votes on the matter through a variety of channels.

The United States House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, has advanced legislation to gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025, but the United States Senate, where Democrats hold a razor-thin majority, has so far rejected the effort because key Democrats, including conservative-leaning West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, oppose the higher minimum wage mandate.

Eight Senate Democrats joined all 50 Republicans in voting against the latest attempt earlier this year to put the $15 minimum wage raise onto a coronavirus relief package. The measure would have needed to pass with the Senate filibuster still in effect. This is a condensed version of the information.