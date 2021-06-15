On June 15, the California Mask Mandate expires, and COVID restrictions are lifted, allowing for a reopening.

California is “fully reopening” on Tuesday, despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. For most enterprises and activities, COVID-19 restrictions such as capacity limits and social distancing rules will be eliminated on June 15.

With a few exceptions, fully vaccinated people will no longer be necessary to wear masks in most circumstances.

Those who have not been vaccinated must nevertheless shield their faces indoors and when attending large outdoor gatherings such as concerts or sporting events.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated will be obliged to wear masks in public places and enterprises.

Businesses may also decide to make vaccinated people wear masks at their workplaces.

The California state government advises that people attending large-scale indoor events must test negative for COVID-19 or be vaccinated until at least October 1.

From June 15th, there will be less restrictions.

The restrictions imposed by the state’s county tier system will no longer be in effect as of June 15. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) indicates that all sectors mentioned in the tier system can resume “normal operations” (with the exception of some large events).

According to the CDPH, the following sectors will no longer be subject to capacity and social distancing limits as of June 15:

Bars and restaurants Accommodations and hotels Fitness centers and gyms Barbershops and hair salons are places where you may get your hair cut and styled. Services for personal care Movie theaters and shopping malls Museums, zoos, and aquariums are all great places to visit. Playgrounds and recreational facilities in the open air Worship locations Where the mask rules are still in effect beyond June 15th

According to the CDPH, there are a few exceptions where masks will be required for everyone (regardless of vaccination status) after June 15:

Public transportation is available (including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares) Hubs of transportation (including airport, bus terminal, marina, train station, seaport or other port, subway station, or any other area that provides transportation) Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare centers, and other youth-oriented environments.

Health-care facilities (including long-term care facilities) Correctional facilities and detention centers at the state and local levels Shelters for the homeless, emergency shelters, and cooling facilities are all available. Large-scale event restrictions

For “mega events” with 5,000 or more guests indoors or 10,000 or more persons outside, the CDPH advises that some public health measures will remain in place. Concerts, athletic events, festivals, and conventions are examples of these types of events.

“Indoor mega event guests will be requested to validate proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19,” according to the CDPH. This is a condensed version of the information.