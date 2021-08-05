On ‘Jeopardy!,’ LeVar Burton is one of the contestants. Shorter Stints for Guest Hosts

LeVar Burton only hosted Jeopardy! for a week, but the most of the other guest hosts stayed for two weeks.

From July 26 to July 30, the former Star Trek: The Next Generation star hosted the popular quiz show, and was likely one of the most anticipated guests on the lineup to take over for the late Alex Trebek.

Some fans were angry this week when it was announced that Mike Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, would be the permanent host.

Following the claims, Burton supporters continued to clamor for him to be cast as the show’s host, with some unhappy that his appearance on the show was only for one week.

Journalist Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes journalist Bill Whitaker, show champ Buzzy Cohen, actor and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, and CNN’s Anderson Cooper were among the other guests.

Despite the fact that they all presented for two weeks, Burton and the other hosts from July onwards—George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, David Faber, and Joe Buck—all only hosted for one week.

“Instead of the two weeks that every other guest host was given, Levar Burton was granted one week. And, because his week fell during the Olympics, he was postponed in many areas. One fan reacted angrily to news of Richards’ prospective appointment by tweeting, “This pick is disappointing but not surprise.”

“Why did @levarburton only host 1 week of @Jeopardy?” wondered another.

“We got 2 weeks of Dr. Oz on JEOPARDY!” someone else tweeted. But Robin Roberts and LeVar Burton only get one week each? This isn’t right.”

“You know LeVar Burton deserved more than a week. “Make him the new host!” said someone else.

Since early July, this website has contacted Jeopardy! to explain why the guest host stints were cut short, as well as Burton for comment.

