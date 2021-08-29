On January 6, Jim Jordan admitted to multiple phone calls with Trump, prompting renewed calls for subpoenas.

Representative Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, acknowledged that during the violent pro-Trump insurgency threatening the US Capitol on January 6, he spoke with former President Donald Trump on the phone “more than once.”

Jordan previously stated that he was one of numerous Republican legislators who spoke with Trump at least once during the January 6 events. However, the ardent Trump supporter acknowledged to Politico on Sunday that he and the then-president exchanged many phone calls on that day.

“Look, that day, I definitely spoke with the president. Jordan told Politico, “I don’t recall—I know it happened more than once, but I don’t recall the times.” The congressman said he was “confident” that at least one of the calls took place when he and other members were holed up in a safe room “forever.”

The congressman did not provide the specifics of what he talked with Trump with the publication, but he did say that he wanted the National Guard to intervene to stop the unrest.

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, was also on one of the calls, according to Politico. Jordan, on the other hand, refused to corroborate this, stating he needed to “think about it.” “Congressman Gaetz interacts with President Trump on a regular basis and does not divulge the substance of such chats with the media,” a Gaetz representative told the outlet.

Following the news of Jordan’s many phone calls on Sunday, several on Twitter immediately called for subpoenas against him. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has formed a House select committee to look into the attack on the US Capitol on January 6. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi chairs the body, which currently has seven Democratic and two Republican members.

After the news leaked, some people on social media called for Jordan and Gaetz to be subpoenaed.

“Looks like Jim Jordan is now confessing that he had many discussions with the Former Guy DURING the Jan 6th insurgency, including one call where he and Matt Gaetz both BEGGED the orange traitor to call off his terrorist mob,” tweeted Twitter user Jake Lobin, who defines himself as a “Devout Democrat.” Subpoenas, subpoenas, subpoenas, subpoenas

Uh-oh….

It appears to be Jim Jordan. This is a condensed version of the information.