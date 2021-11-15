On January 6, Chris Christie ‘desperately’ attempted to contact Donald Trump.

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, hasn’t spoken to former President Donald Trump since the January 6 Capitol attack, when he was “desperate” to communicate with him amid the rioters’ violent takeover of the federal building.

Christie, who was one of the first to back Trump when he stood for president in 2016, told Axios on Sunday that he wanted to give the former president advise on what he thought he needed to do on January 6th. His calls to the president’s personal cellphone, as well as his bodyguard and secretary, were not returned.

“I was frantic to contact him because I couldn’t get through to him.”